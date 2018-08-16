Reuters: Top U.S. seed sellers push for limits on Monsanto weedkiller

Top U.S. independent seed sellers Beck’s Hybrids and Stine Seed are pushing U.S. environmental regulators to prevent farmers from spraying dicamba weedkiller during upcoming summers, Reuters reports.

Limiting spraying of the chemical to the spring season, before crops are planted, would prevent farmers from using the herbicide on dicamba-resistant soybeans engineered by Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -4% ) Monsanto; BASF (OTCQX:BASFY +0.1% ) and DowDuPont (DWDP +1.2% ) also sell the herbicide.

EPA approval for dicamba to be sprayed on resistant crops expires this fall, and the agency could extend its approval, with or without new restrictions on use, or take dicamba off the market; seed companies expect a decision in the coming weeks.