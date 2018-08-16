FCC chairman: White House called on SBGI/TRCO deal

Facing questions by the Senate, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says the White House called to inquire about a proposed (and now scuttled) merger between Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +1.4% ) and Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

White House Counsel Don McGahn "saw something in the news and wanted to know what our decision was," Pai said, though he says McGahn didn't express an opinion about the deal.

That call came around the same time that Pai reversed course and expressed "serious concerns" about the merger before urging commissioners to refer the merger to an administrative law judge. That decision was sharply criticized by President Trump, who called for a "much needed" conservative media voice.

The FCC is an independent government agency, though its commissioners are appointed by the U.S. president and confirmed by the Senate.

Meanwhile, Pai is also facing questions over an inspector general investigation that found the FCC lied to Congress multiple times about its public comment system crashing due to multiple DDoS attacks that didn't happen.