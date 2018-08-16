Embraer +4% as Morgan Stanley upgrades following 29% pullback

Embraer (ERJ +4% ) is up sharply after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $23.50 price target, saying the stock is attractive following the 29% selloff since the early July announcement of the strategic partnership with Boeing.

The market is attributing very little value to ERJ's executive and defense divisions, Stanley analyst Josh Milberg says, believing shares "present low downside risk and offer a near-free option on upside potential for a turnaround in [the] executive and defense divisions."

Milberg thinks ERJ likely will return to positive EBIT generation in the two divisions, citing a discussion with Michael Amalfitano, head of the company's executive division, as well as confidence in a better global business jet environment.