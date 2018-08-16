White House proposing cuts in opioid production

Aimed at fighting the U.S. opioid crisis, the Trump administration is proposing production cuts in the most-abused compounds, oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine and fentanyl, by 10% next year.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration say the proposed reductions are inline with the President's goal to trim opioid prescriptions by 1/3 within the next three years. They are proposing production cuts of 7 - 15% in 2019.
Trump is also encouraging AG Jeff Sessions to sue drug makers over their role in the crisis.
Opioid-related tickers: (ENDP -0.8%)(MNK +5%)(JNJ +1.7%)(OTCPK:INVVY -2.1%)(OTCPK:RBGLY -0.3%)(INSY +3.2%)(OTCQB:ELTP -1.9%)(OPNT -0.1%)(AGN -0.1%)(TEVA +6.8%)(ABBV +1.1%)(ALKS +1.1%)(AMPH +2.5%)(COLL +1.9%)(PTIE -46.7%)(ACUR)(PTX -6.5%)(ACRX +5.9%)(IPCI +5.8%)(KMPH +2.3%)(TRVN +0.6%)(CXW +1.8%)(BDSI +10.5%)(MYL +0.1%)(PRGO +1.5%)(ASRT -0.4%)
