White House proposing cuts in opioid production

Aimed at fighting the U.S. opioid crisis, the Trump administration is proposing production cuts in the most-abused compounds, oxycodone, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, hydromorphone, morphine and fentanyl, by 10% next year.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration say the proposed reductions are inline with the President's goal to trim opioid prescriptions by 1/3 within the next three years. They are proposing production cuts of 7 - 15% in 2019.

Trump is also encouraging AG Jeff Sessions to sue drug makers over their role in the crisis.