Second whistleblower lawsuit filed against Tesla

A former security employee at Tesla (TSLA -0.8% ) has filed a SEC complaint against the company.

The allegations include theft, failure to disclose information and spying.

Tesla hasn't responded to inquiries from CNBC and Jalopnik about the complaint filed on August 9.

A former technician with Tesla filed a whisteblower lawsuit earlier this summer and met with the SEC. In a bizarre twist, that whistleblower had his Twitter account suspended this week after he posted internal e-mails and pictures from inside the Fremont plant.