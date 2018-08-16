Boeing leads aerospace, defense names higher amid UBS upbeat outlook

Boeing (BA +4.4% ) is more than 4% higher, responsible for ~100 points of the DJIA's 400-plus point surge today, after UBS analyst Myles Walton praised the stock as part of an upbeat assessment of the broader aerospace and defense sector, which he believes can support 5%-plus organic growth through 2020.

Walton notes the Department of Defense weapons budget is up 40% in three years but spending outlays are up just 10%, highlighting likely acceleration in revenues through 2020 and adding that the market is "too quick to dismiss" prospects of further growth.

Aside from BA, Walton initiates Lockheed Martin (LMT +2.6% ), Raytheon (RTN +1.9% ), United Technologies (UTX +1.2% ), Huntington Ingalls (HII +1.6% ), Barnes Group (B +2.1% ), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +2.6% ) and TransDigm (TDG +0.8% ) with Buy ratings.

Walton rates LMT a Buy with a $400 price target, seeing EPS growth of 23% through 2020 with about half coming through favorable pension dynamics on top of 12% underlying operational earnings growth.

The firm also starts Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.2% ), L3 Technologies (LLL +0.8% ), Harris (HRS +0.8% ), Embraer (ERJ +4% ), General Dynamics (GD +0.1% ), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF -0.8% ), Heico (HEI +0.6% ) and Curtiss-Wright (CW -0.1% ) at Neutral, while Hexcel (HXL -0.5% ), Triumph Group (TGI -2.8% ) and Wesco Aircraft (WAIR -5.9% ) are slapped with Sell ratings.

Source: Briefing.com

ETFs: ITA, XAR, PPA