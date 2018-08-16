Boeing leads aerospace, defense names higher amid UBS upbeat outlook

Boeing (BA +4.4%) is more than 4% higher, responsible for ~100 points of the DJIA's 400-plus point surge today, after UBS analyst Myles Walton praised the stock as part of an upbeat assessment of the broader aerospace and defense sector, which he believes can support 5%-plus organic growth through 2020.
Walton notes the Department of Defense weapons budget is up 40% in three years but spending outlays are up just 10%, highlighting likely acceleration in revenues through 2020 and adding that the market is "too quick to dismiss" prospects of further growth.
Aside from BA, Walton initiates Lockheed Martin (LMT +2.6%), Raytheon (RTN +1.9%), United Technologies (UTX +1.2%), Huntington Ingalls (HII +1.6%), Barnes Group (B +2.1%), Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +2.6%) and TransDigm (TDG +0.8%) with Buy ratings.
Walton rates LMT a Buy with a $400 price target, seeing EPS growth of 23% through 2020 with about half coming through favorable pension dynamics on top of 12% underlying operational earnings growth.
The firm also starts Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.2%), L3 Technologies (LLL +0.8%), Harris (HRS +0.8%), Embraer (ERJ +4%), General Dynamics (GD +0.1%), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF -0.8%), Heico (HEI +0.6%) and Curtiss-Wright (CW -0.1%) at Neutral, while Hexcel (HXL -0.5%), Triumph Group (TGI -2.8%) and Wesco Aircraft (WAIR -5.9%) are slapped with Sell ratings.
Source: Briefing.com
