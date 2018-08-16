TechCrunch: Facebook now tackling opioid abuse problem

Facebook (FB -3% ) search results have stopped returning posts, Pages and Groups for searches of common opioids following media reports of new statistics about a shocking rise in synthetic opioid overdose deaths, TechCrunch notes.

Searches for terms like "OxyContin," "Xanax," "Fentanyl" and other drugs now return only videos and user profiles, making it harder for dealers and customers to connect via the social network.

Previously, searching for many drug names produced posts from dealers complete with contact phone numbers.

The company confirms it's recently made it harder to find content facilitating opioid sales, TechCrunch says. It's also popping up a "Can we help?" resource box on certain related search query pages.