Tallgrass launches open season for proposed Seahorse crude pipeline

Tallgrass Energy (TGE +2.5% ) says it is holding an open season for binding shipper commitments for crude oil transportation service on its proposed 700-mile Seahorse pipeline, which would carry as much as 800K bbl/day from the Cushing, Okla., oil hub to St. James, La.

TGE says it also plans by year-end to complete pump optimization projects to expand capacity on its Pony Express pipeline to 400K bbl/day to accommodate shipper interest and continued growth in the Powder River Basin.

Barclays resumes coverage of TGE with an Equal Weight rating and $26 price target, viewing valuation as close to fair on 2020 metrics, which include the net impact of re-contracting at Pony Express and Rockies Express.