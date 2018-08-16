Willis Lease Finance says $373.4M of fixed-rate notes price

Willis Lease Finance's (NASDAQ:WLFC) prices $326.8M of series A fixed-rate notes and $46.7M of series B notes.

Series A notes have fixed coupon of 4.750%; issued at a price of 99.99504% of par.

Series B notes have fixed coupon of 5.438%; issued at a price of 99.99853% of par.

Both series have expected maturity of about eight years, an expected weighted average life of 6.3 years, and final maturity of 25 years

The notes will be secured by, among other things, WEST IV’s direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of 55 aircraft engines and one airframe. The planned closing date is August 22, 2018.

Source: Press Release