Editas closer to start of clinical development of gene therapy for LCA10, IND in October

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) announces that has completed the NIH protocol registration process for gene therapy candidate EDIT-101 for the treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a rare inherited form of retinal dystrophy that leads to blindness or severe visual impairment at birth or in the first few months of life.

The Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee (RAC) determined that a public meeting is unnecessary. This is consistent with an earlier statement from the FDA and NIH about removing redundant oversight of gene therapy development.

The company plans to file an IND in October seeking approval to start clinical trials.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.

