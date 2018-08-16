AMAT -3.5% on Q3 report with downside guide, near-term customer spend warning

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) drops 3.5% aftermarket after Q3 results that beat estimates with a 20% Y/Y revenue growth. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $3.85B to $4.15B (consensus: $4.45B) with EPS of $0.92 to $1 (consensus: $1.16). AMAT says it has seen some near-term adjustments in customer spending.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Semiconductor Systems, $2.75B (consensus: $2.74B); Applied Global Services, $954M (consensus: $970.13M); Display and Adjacent Markets, $741M (consensus: $722.08M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.4% (consensus: 46.5%) and operating margin came in at 29.2% (consensus: 29.1%).

Operating cash flow totaled $633M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Update: On the earnings call, AMAT guides for Q4 segment revenue: Semiconductors, -4% Y/Y (consensus: +16.4%); Applied Global Services, +15% Y/Y (consensus: +17%); Display, +2% Y/Y (consensus: +6.2%).