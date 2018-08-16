HFF reports $503M refinancing for three hotels

HFF (NYSE:HF) arranges for a $290M loan for The Manhattan at Time Square Hotel, a $132M for St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami, FL, and an $81M loan for the St. Regis in Washington, DC.

HFF worked on behalf of the borrower, Qatar-based Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company, to place three floating-rate loans with Mac Real Estate Credit Strategies. Each loan has a four-year term with a one-year extension.

Source: Press Release

