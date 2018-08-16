PURE Bio secures $1.5M capital raise

PURE Bioscience (NASDAQ:PURE) has closed a private offering of ~3.3M shares of common stock at $0.45 per share with existing investors. The company says the amount raised includes the forgiveness of $504K in debt held by a director.

Aimed at achieving break-even cash flow next year, board and management salaries have been cut, some up to 50%. Outside serviced costs are being trimmed and sales and marketing expenses not directly related to new customer acquisitions and revenue growth are being eliminated.

Taylor Farms has combined the company's PURE Control as a pre-treatment with its SmartWash system for salads and fresh-cut vegetables.

Eight additional produce processors are evaluating/testing PURE Control.