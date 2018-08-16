Nvidia -5% on downside guide, crypto-related OEM revenue drop

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) drops 5% after Q2 results that beat estimates with a 40% Y/Y revenue growth. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $3.19B to $3.32B (consensus: $3.34B) and EPS of $1.85 to $2.02 (consensus: $1.99).

Revenue breakdown: Datacenter, $760M (+83% Y/Y; consensus: $743.6B); Gaming, $1.8B (+52%; consensus: $1.75B); Professional Visualization, $281M (+20%; consensus: $257.5M); Automotive, $161M (+13%; consensus: $147.6M); OEM and IP, $116M (-54% Y/Y and -70% Q/Q; consensus: 187.2M) on lower cryptocurrency mining demand.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release / CFO commentary

Previously: Nvidia declares $0.15 dividend (Aug. 16)

Previously: Nvidia beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Aug. 16)