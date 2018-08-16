Nordstrom +12% after strong Q2 beat, raises full-year guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) +11.9% after-hours as it easily beats expectations for Q2 earnings and same-store sales growth while also raising its profit outlook for the full year.

JWN reports Q2 comparable-store sales rose 4% Y/Y, far better than the 0.8% increase analysts had forecast, with digital sales rising 23% in the quarter to comprise 34% of sales, up from 29% a year ago.

JWN raises FY 2019 sales guidance to $15.4B-$15.5B from a previous estimate of $15.2B-$15.4B, sees EPS of $3.50-$3.65 vs. its earlier outlook of $3.35-$3.55 and $3.46 analyst consensus, and lifts comp-store sales growth to 1.5%-2% from 0.5%-1.5%.