Data-center firm 21Vianet -5.4% after Q2 miss

Data-center services firm 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is 5.4% lower in postmarket trading following Q2 earnings where it posted a wider than expected loss alongside a revenue miss.

Revenue from hosting and related services grew 11.4% in renminbi terms to 828.3M yuan (about $125.18M), but the company lacked managed network services revenue (which amounted to 135.3M yuan last year) after disposing of the MNS business in September 2017.

Operating profit swung to a gain of 51.5M yuan, vs. a year-ago loss of 80.6M yuan. And EBITDA rose by 103.6% to 221.1M yuan.

Hosting MRR per cabinet rose to 8,271 yuan, up from last year's 7,697 yuan and the first quarter's 7,905 yuan.

Meanwhile, total cabinets under management rose to 29,149 from last quarter's 29,035. Of those, 24,167 cabinets were in self-built data centers in 4,982 in partnered centers.

Net cash from operations was 111.4M yuan (about $16.8M), up from a year-ago 87.2M yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

