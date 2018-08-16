Chipotle's latest outbreak caused by food-borne bacteria, health officials say

Last month's food-borne illness outbreak that sickened hundreds of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) customers in Ohio was caused by a type of bacteria found in meat and pre-cooked food left at unsafe temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was the latest in a series of food safety lapses at CMG, and the CDC says it was caused by the clostridium perfringens bacterium, which often infects food that is prepared in large quantities and left out - not cold enough and not hot enough - for several hours after being cooked.

In response, CMG says it will retrain “all restaurant employees nationwide beginning next week on food safety and wellness protocols.”