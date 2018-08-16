Stocks rebound as U.S.-China trade talks said to resume

Stocks staged a broad rally, helped by news that China and the U.S. will resume trade talks as early as next week after a two-months hiatus.

Today's move was "almost entirely related to China," said Charles Schwab's Randy Frederick. "I know it's not resolved but the fact that they are talking is enough for the market to go up."

The Dow surged 1.6% in its best showing in four months, boosted by big gains in Walmart, +9.3% after reporting a blowout quarter and upbeat full-year guidance, Cisco Systems, +3% on upbeat earnings, and Boeing, +4.3% on hopes for easing of U.S.-China trade tensions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq underperformed but still finished +0.4%, held down by losses from several mega-cap tech names, including Facebook, which sank 2.7%.

As for the S&P industry groups, telecom services (+2%), consumer staples (+1.5%), financials (+1.3%), industrials (+1.2%) and utilities (+1.1%) were the top performers; the tech sector finished at the bottom of the standings but still ended +0.3%.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury prices fell, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 2.87%, and WTI September crude futures settled +0.7% to $65.47/bbl.