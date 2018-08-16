Avalara: category winner in tax compliance software - Goldman

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) rose 14.7% today after Goldman analyst Jesse Hulsing upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral.

Price target of $45 implies 13% upside from today's close.

"Conversations with customers and partners this year point to AVLR emerging as the market leader for tax compliance software (tax calculation, tax returns, and certification management) in the mid-market," Hulsing writes.

"We believe AVLR’s growing network of partners (AVLR added 34 partners in 2Q18), large library of tax content, and proven-at-scale tax calculation engine creates a large moat that will help protect AVLR’s category leadership.

"Over time, we see potential for AVLR to expand up-market into the enterprise and down-market into the SOHO segments."