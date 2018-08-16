Contura, Alpha Natural push back merger closing to early to mid Q4

Contura Energy (OTCPK:CNTE) says it expects its merger with Alpha Natural Resources (OTCPK:ANRZQ) to close prior to year-end 2018, likely in early to mid Q4, not during Q3 as previously expected.

No reason for the slight delay is offered; the deal has been unanimously approved by both boards, and CNTE last month filed SEC Form S-4 to allow listing of the shares of the merged company on the NYSE.

Once completed, the combined company would be the largest met coal supplier in the U.S., with 12.6M tons of sales in 2017 and 1B tons in met coal reserves.

The companies expect the merger to generate synergies of $30M-$50M annually.