California Bancorp completes private offering of common stock

California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB -0.5% ) announced the closing of a successful private placement with certain accredited investors for the issuance and sale of a total of 1.18M shares of common stock for ~$25M.

The proceeds will be used for early retirement of $11.5M of holding company capital loans with the remainder used for other general corporate purposes.

The shares were offered on a best-efforts basis through Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, as lead placement agent, and The Hovde Group, as co-placement agent.

Stinson Leonard Street LLP served as CALB’s legal advisor.

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP served as placement agents’ counsel.