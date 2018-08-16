Glyphosate ban would be 'disaster' for Brazil agriculture, minister says

A potential ban on glyphosate in Brazil would be a “disaster” for the country’s agriculture, and a court case that has targeted the herbicide is worrisome, the country's agriculture minister says.

Glyphosate is used on ~95% of soy, corn and cotton harvested in Brazil, and there is no readily available substitute, the minister says.

A Brazilian court ruled earlier this month that new products containing glyphosate could not be registered in the country and existing registrations would be temporarily suspended starting in September, until the health authority issues a decision on its re-evaluation of the product’s safety.

The Brazilian case is part of a global pushback against the chemical; a U.S. judge ruled last week that Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Monsanto must pay $289M in damages to a man who said its glyphosate-based products such as Roundup caused his cancer.