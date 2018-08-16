Path uncertain for Keystone XL pipeline after new court setback

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) shares finished flat in today's trade after a U.S. District Court judge ordered the State Department to conduct another full environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, potentially further delaying construction of the controversial project that has been held up for more than a decade.

TRP says only that it is reviewing the judge's ruling, which says the State Department is obligated to “analyze new information relevant to the environmental impacts of its decision” to issue a permit for the pipeline last year.

The ruling is negative for TRP, since it adds uncertainty to the project's timing, says RBC analyst Robert Kwan, adding that it is important for the pipeline to be built during the current U.S. presidential cycle with Pres. Trump in office.

TRP "need(s) one or both of Trans Mountain and Keystone XL to make sure they can get their oil to market," says Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy, who still thinks the chances for Keystone XL to be built remain highest while Pres. Trump is in office, but the path ahead is uncertain regardless.

"Whatever happens, I'd expect Dakota Access-like protests to consume the route," Bellamy says. "It will be expensive, troublesome, litigious and politically toxic as it proceeds."