Hi-Crush Partners resumed with Equal Weight rating at Barclays

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP +1.6% ) is resumed with at Equal Weight and a $14 price target at Barclays after reporting solid Q2 results and materially raising its quarterly distribution.

Barclays says HCLP is essentially starting the clock on converting its corporate structure from an MLP to a traditional C-Corp, despite a wave of new Permian sand volumes coming online over the next several quarters threatening to displace NWS volumes, while at the same time completion activity in the Permian is likely to decline.

HCLP management said the NWS decline is "greatly exaggerated," pointing to contribution margins holding firm in Q2, and generally downplayed any potential impact from Permian takeaway issues.