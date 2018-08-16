Musk speaks on 'difficult and painful' year

In an emotional interview with The New York Times, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) chief Elon Musk describes "the most difficult and painful year of my career ... It was excruciating."

The interview paints a picture of an exhausted executive struggling to match challenging Model 3 production targets before a fateful tweet about going private set in motion a process that has now resulted in a federal investigation.

The company is searching for a No. 2 executive to take some pressure off, sources told NYT (though Musk says he's not aware of that) and some directors have expressed concern both about Musk's workload and his use of sleep medication Ambien.

Musk says he fired off the fateful tweet (during market hours) as he was driving himself to the airport, in an attempt at transparency, and nobody else reviewed it first. To take Tesla private, he wanted to offer a rough 20% premium, which would have been $419/share, and rounded up to $420 for "better karma ... But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity."

He doesn't regret the post ("Why would I?") and has no plans to stop tweeting.

He describes nearly missing his brother's wedding this summer and spending all 24 hours of his 47th birthday holed up in the office, and says "from a personal pain standpoint, the worst is yet to come."

