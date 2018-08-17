Google chief: Not close to launching search in China

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai told employees that the company's "not close to launching a search product" in China, as he stuck up for Google's push to do more business in the Middle Kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The weekly all-hands meeting was bound to address what has grown into a controversial topic: work the company is doing with China that could include a censored search engine.

Those efforts have drawn criticism from inside and outside the company. About 1,000 employees signed a letter demanding transparency around the moral and ethical issues involved.

Co-founder Sergey Brin, who was key to Google's decision to pull its search engine out of China in 2010 in protest of government censorship, sounded optimistic at the meeting about doing more Chinese business though progress is "slow-going and complicated."