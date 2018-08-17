Federal judge rejects much of FTC's $4B suit against DirecTV

A judge has rejected much of a $4B lawsuit lodged by the Federal Trade Commission against DirecTV (NYSE:T) charging the company with deceptive advertising.

The FTC in 2015 said DirecTV didn't adequately disclose that lower promo prices only lasted for year one of a two-year contract. It also said it offered free months of premium channels without informing consumers those channels needed to be canceled at the end of a promotional period to avoid monthly charges.

DirecTV argued it was entitled to a favorable ruling without having to put up a defense, and the judge largely agreed: “This case did not involve the type of strong proof the court would expect to see in a case seeking nearly $4 billion in restitution.”