Novo Nordisk acquires Ziylo in deal that could top $800M

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has acquired Ziylo Ltd., a move to accelerate development of glucose responsive insulins, in a deal that could crest $800M depending on a number of earn-outs.

That gets Novo Nordisk full rights to Ziylo's early-stage synthetic glucose binding molecule technology.

Part of Ziylo's research activities have been spun out into a new company, Carbometrics; that company has entered a research collaboration with Novo Nordisk to optimize glucose binding molecules.

Novo Nordisk pays an upfront payment in the deal, but other payouts depend on achieving certain development, regulatory and sales milestones.

Ziylo is a spin-out from the University of Bristol in the UK.