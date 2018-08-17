China may be strengthening the yuan ahead of trade talks with U.S.

China appears to be propping up the yuan just as its government prepares to restart trade negotiations with the U.S. that likely will include warnings against further depreciation of the currency, which has dropped more than 8% vs. the dollar since March.

After falling to a one-year low, the yuan - which has weakened due to escalating trade tensions and rising interest rates in the U.S. that have driven up the dollar - yesterday surged the most since January 2017 as cash supply tightened and the People's Bank of China set its daily fixings at stronger than expected levels amid news of a revival of talks between the two countries.

“China wouldn’t want the yuan to slide too quickly before important meetings, and that could be one of the reasons why the policy makers moved to support the currency,” says economist Nathan Chow at DBS Bank Hong Kong. But "the yuan will still face pressures as there are many uncertainties with the low-level trade talks."

Pres. Trump has accused China of keeping its currency artificially weak to give it a trade advantage.

