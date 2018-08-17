U.S. seen near deal with Mexico on revised NAFTA but Canada remains apart

The U.S. is close to reaching a deal with Mexico on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement, but thorny issues are yet to be resolved with Canada, according to reports.

Both Mexico and the U.S. are seen as having strong incentives to push through a deal quickly: Mexico wants to lock in an agreement before its new leftist president takes office, and the Trump administration wants a win on trade ahead of the midterm elections.

U.S. negotiators this week have been meeting with senior Mexican officials in Washington, and the two sides are said to have have largely agreed to new rules on auto trade - a top White House priority - that could boost investment in the U.S.

Canada has shown less urgency to complete a NAFTA revision but is expected to return to the bargaining table once the U.S. and Mexico settle their differences.

Pres. Trump says he is "in no rush" to complete a NAFTA deal, remarks seen mostly as an attempt to put pressure on Canada.

