Consumer staples rally a defensive play against macro concerns, analysts say

Investors are hedging their bets in a relatively safe corner of the market even as the S&P 500 surges toward new highs, WSJ’s Akane Otani writes, offering his take on why the consumer staples sector has surged 10% over the past three months vs. the S&P’s 4.3% rise during the same period.

Some analysts such as B. Riley FBR’s Art Hogan suggest the recovery is the latest example of investors paying up for protection against potential market pullbacks due to rising interest rates or restrictive trade policies.

To be sure, the latest batch of earnings also has sparked investor interest: Walmart (NYSE:WMT) soared more than 9% yesterday after reporting that sales rose at the fastest pace in more than a decade for the most recent quarter, while Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) jumped 12% after-hours after reporting a strong quarter and raising its full-year profit forecast.

“Customers tell us that they feel better about the current health of the U.S. economy as well as their personal finances,” says Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

