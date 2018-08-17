Chip stocks on watch as Applied Materials, Nvidia offer lackluster guidance

Chip stocks look set to extend their recent slide after Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) forecast current quarter earnings and revenue well below Wall Street estimates.

AMAT posted another quarterly beat on earnings and revenue but guided for fiscal Q4 net sales of $3.85 billion to $4.15 billion vs. analyst consensus outlook of $4.45 billion and roughly flat from the same quarter last year.

During the company’s earnings conference call, comments from AMAT's Gary Dickerson confirmed worries that slower smartphone growth could cause chipmakers to rein in capital spending and reduce demand for chipmaking equipment.

On watch: AMAT’s major customers include Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), Micron Technologies (NASDAQ:MU), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

NVDA also reported a strong Q2 but said it expects Q3 revenue of about $3.25 billion at the midpoint of its guidance range, about $100 million below the average analyst estimate.

CFO Colette Kress surprised investors who already were expecting a decline in crypto-mining sales with an even more downbeat forecast, saying “Our revenue outlook had anticipated cryptocurrency products declining to approximately $100 million while actual crypto-specific product revenue was $18 million, and we now expect a negligible contribution going forward.”