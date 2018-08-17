Safe-T announces pricing of $7.335M underwritten public offering

Safe-T Group (OTCQB:SFTTY) has priced public offering of 510,438 American Depositary Shares at $14.35 per ADS, Series A warrants to purchase up to 765,657 ADSs with an exercise price of $14.35 per ADS, and Series B warrants to purchase up to a maximum of 1,191,021 ADSs. Each ADS represents 40 of the Company's Ordinary Shares.

The company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of ~$7.335M.

The Series A warrants and the Series B warrants will not be listed on any exchange.

Underwriter granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 76,565 additional ADSs and Series A warrants to purchase up to an additional 114,848 ADSs and Series B warrants to purchase up to an additional 178,653 ADS.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 21.

The ADSs are scheduled to begin trading today under the symbol "SFET" on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Safe-T intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for scaling up marketing and sales of its products in the United States and in the rest of the world, for research and development of new technologies to expand its business, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.