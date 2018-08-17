CDC awards ICF $20M health informatics and surveillance task order

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) was recently awarded a re-compete task order worth $20M by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services (CSELS) to support multiple aspects of its BioSense program, CDC's cloud-based public health surveillance system.

"Over the past few years, ICF has helped CDC significantly increase the national coverage of data providers and the number of jurisdictions and users that are supported by BioSense," said Terence McKittrick, senior vice president for ICF. "The BioSense system stores nearly 40 terabytes of data, information crucial to the surveillance of important health issues such as the nation's opioid crisis. We look forward to working with CDC to continue to improve this critical public health information system."