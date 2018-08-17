Illumina prices $650M convertible senior notes

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has priced $650M aggregate principal amount of its 0.0% convertible senior notes due August 15, 2023. Closing date is August 21.

Initial buyers will have the option to purchase up to an additional $100M of the notes.

Each principal notes of $1000 will be converted into 2.1845 common shares, equivalent to the conversion price of $457.77 (40% premium to last sale price of $326.98 on August 16).

Net proceeds of ~$637M will be used to repurchase common stock of ~$102.7M at $326.98, and the balance for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of its 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019.Previously: Illumina readies $650M convertible debt offering (Aug. 15)