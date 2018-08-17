U.S. stocks poised for a breather after yesterday's spike

U.S. stock futures waver between small gains and losses following yesterday's strong gains which included the Dow's biggest advance since April, mostly in reaction to positive trade developments between the U.S. and China.

European bourses are edging slightly lower while most Asian markets closed higher, although China's Shanghai Composite fell another 1.3%, extending heavy declines from recent sessions.

Turkey’s lira recently was 3.7% lower but up around 6% for the week; Pres. Trump said the U.S. "will pay nothing" to Turkey for the release of the detained American pastor.

The Dow and S&P are on pace for respective weekly gains of 1% and 0.3% as of Thursday’s close, while the Nasdaq is down 0.4% for the week, weighed by sharp week-to-date declines for the likes of Facebook and Alphabet.

