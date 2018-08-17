Aviat Networks expands share in Asia-Pacific market

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announces new orders in its Q4 worth ~$12M from a number of accounts in the Asia Pacific region, including $6.5M in new business with a leading mobile operator.

"These new wins are a testament to the strength of our new products, our long-standing services presence in the Asia Pacific region, and the positive TCO impact we deliver to our customers," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "In addition, these wins clearly demonstrate the diversity and associated stability of our business which is a key strength, not only throughout Asia but across the globe."