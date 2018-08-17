Maersk's breakup plan advances with plan to spin off drilling unit

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) says it will spin off its offshore drilling operation and list it in Copenhagen next year, the Danish shipper's latest move to focus entirely on transport and logistics.

Maersk said it had evaluated different options for Maersk Drilling and decided it offered the best long-term prospects for shareholders as a stand-alone company, but an outright sale has been made difficult by an oversupplied drilling rig market.

The company says the spinoff would release ~$1.2B in cash proceeds, more than the $500M-$1B analysts had expected; Maersk has not stated a price tag on the drilling division, but analysts previously have valued it at ~$4.8B.

Maersk also says it secured $1.5B in debt financing from a consortium of international banks “to ensure a strong capital structure after a listing."

Also, Maersk says following the de-merger of Maersk Drilling, a “material part” of its remaining shares in Total (NYSE:TOT), which it acquired as part of the oil unit sale, will be distributed to shareholders.

