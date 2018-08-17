Dine Brands Global signed commitments to significantly increase and replace existing variable funding senior notes

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) has signed commitments with Barclays Bank PLC and Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands Branch to upsize and replace its existing Series 2014-1, Class A-1 Variable Funding Senior Notes with a new series of Class A-1 Variable Funding Senior Notes, allowing for drawings of up to $225M and have more favorable fees and interest rates compared to the current Class A-1 Notes, which allowed for drawings of up to $100M.

The Class A-2 Notes have a maturity date of September 2021.

The closing of the New Notes transaction is anticipated to take place in Q3.