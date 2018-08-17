Air France -5% as unions revolt against CEO hire, Dutch pilots set to strike

Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF, OTCPK:AFLYY) is down nearly 5% in Europe, sparked by a hostile reception from unions to its new CEO and as the airline’s Dutch pilots threaten to strike over working conditions.

Unions representing workers at Air France are reacting with open hostility to the appointment of Air Canada COO Benjamin Smith as the new CEO, accusing the company of handing control to a foreigner and not protecting its interests.

Smith, who will take the reins before the end of September, is faced with labor troubles that have cost the airline €335M ($381.7M) this year and forced the resignation of his predecessor.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Dutch pilots union VNV says it will strike unless the airline’s management comes up with improved offers to ease their workload.