Antares Pharma announces FDA approval of generic EpiPen utilizing VIBEX Auto Injector

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announces that the FDA has approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' epinephrine auto injector drug-device combination product indicated for emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions including those that are life threatening (anaphylaxis) in adults and certain pediatric patients.

Teva filed an ANDA seeking FDA approval as a generic substitute of Mylan’s EpiPen. Teva’s drug-device combination product utilizes the Antares Pharma VIBEX device and has been approved with an AP rating.

Shares are up 8% premarket.

