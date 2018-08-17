FDA OKs 12-week dosing regimen for Regeneron's Eylea in wet AMD

In an about-face, the FDA approves a 12-week dosing schedule (after the initial lead-in phase) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) EYLEA (aflibercept) in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), adding to the four- and eight-week dosing interval options already available (after three initial monthly injections).

Four days ago, the company announced that it received a CRL in response to its application for the new regimen.

Previously: FDA rejects Regeneron's application for 12-week dosing of Eylea for wet AMD (Aug. 13)