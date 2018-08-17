DPW Holdings raises $1M in new debt financing

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) has raised $1.01M in new debt financing through the entry into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors for the issuance of Secured Promissory unconvertible Notes with an aggregate principal face amount of $1.212M, and 400K shares of common stock.

“The Company continues to grow its assets through financing that seeks to minimize the issuance of equity and the cost of debt. We continue to pursue transactions that are accretive to the Company’s balance sheet,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s CEO and Chairman. On June 8, 2018, the Company became a limited partner by entering into a limited partnership agreement in a partnership responsible for the construction and related activities of the hotel. DPW, as a limited partner, has agreed to finance a portion of the capital required by the partnership.