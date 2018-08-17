Deere -4% after Q3 earnings miss, below consensus guidance

Deere (NYSE:DE) -3.9% pre-market after reporting mixed FQ2 results, with below consensus EPS and slightly better than expected revenue, but providing disappointing guidance for Q4 sales.

DE says FQ3 worldwide equipment net sales rose 36% Y/Y to $9.3B, helped by replacement demand for large agricultural equipment, as an 18% improvement in agriculture and turf sales to $6.29B beat the $6.15B analyst consensus estimate and a doubling in construction and forestry revenue to $2.99B topped the $2.88B consensus.

DE issues downside guidance for Q4, seeing revenues rising 21% Y/Y to ~$8.58B vs. $8.82B analyst consensus; for the full year, DE expects net sales to rise 26% Y/Y, while the $33.6B consensus implies 30% growth, and reaffirms its FY 2018 outlook for adjusted net income of $3.1B.