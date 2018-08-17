Akari Therapeutics net loss improves in Q1

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Q1 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $1M (-83.3%); SG&A: $3.3M (+43.5%); Net Loss: ($1.3M) (+89.7%); Loss Per Share: $0.00; Quick Assets: $23.8M (-15.3%).

CAPSTONE, the Phase III trial in naïve paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), in which patient treatment has commenced.

Phase II U.S. trial for PNH patients resistant to treatment with Soliris where a patient is now being treated

Phase II trial in atypical haemolytic syndrome which opened Q4 2017.

Phase II trial in bullous pemphigoid, recently opened with data expected Q1 2019.

Phase I/II trial in atopic keratoconjunctivitis expected to commence Q3 2018, with data anticipated Q1 2019.