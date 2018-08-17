Forestar gets $380M revolving credit line

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) enters a three-year $380M senior unsecured revolving credit facility that could be increased to $570M.

Includes a letter of credit sublimit equal to 50% of the revolving credit commitment, for an initial sublimit of $190M.

Pricing schedule for outstanding commitments, borrowings, and letters of credit is based on Forestar's leverage ratio.

Availability under the facility is subject to a borrowing base determined by the book value of real estate assets and unrestricted cash balances.

Source: Press Release

