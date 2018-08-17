Herbalife Nutrition closes $1.25B credit facility and $400M senior note offering

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) has closed a new $1.25B senior secured credit facility, which consists of a $250M revolving credit facility maturing August 2023, a $250M term loan A maturing August 2023 and a $750M term loan B maturing August 2025.

The Company also closed previous offering of $400M aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2026.

Net proceeds were used to refinance all amounts outstanding under its prior senior secured credit facilities, to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.