Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (33% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) initiated with Buy rating at Maxim Group.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) initiated with Neutral rating and $256 (8% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup. Shares up 3% premarket.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) upgraded to Strong Buy with a $46 (77% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 10% premarket.

ATyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup.