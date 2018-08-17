BP inks five-year supply deal with Papua New Guinea gas project

The Exxon-operated PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea reaches a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to BP, according to Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF), a partner in the project.

The agreement, which starts this month, would provide BP with ~450K metric tons/year of LNG over an initial three-year period and rising to ~900K metric tons for the final two years.

The deal would take the total contracted volumes from PNG LNG to ~7.5M metric tons/year.

Oil Search also says XOM is in talks with several other parties over an additional 450K metric tons/year of supply.