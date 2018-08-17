Boxlight +7 on Q2 beats; filing questions financial ability to continue

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares gain 7% premarket to $5.25 after Q2 results that beat estimates with a 62% Y/Y revenue growth. The quarterly report discusses the company’s financial troubles and its ability to continue.

Under a “Going Concern” note in the filing, Boxlight says the company had accumulated a deficit of about $17.4M and a working capital deficient of $2.1M as of June 30. During the six months prior to that date, net loss totaled $5.4M and net cash used in operations was $2.3M.

Key quote: “These factors raise substantial doubt regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the issuance date of these financial statements.”

Boxlight is trying to obtain operational funds form public or private sales of equity, debt securities, or from a bank or other loans.

